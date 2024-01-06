What are Southern Illinois' chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Southern Illinois ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 3-1 NR NR 119

Southern Illinois' best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Southern Illinois beat the Belmont Bruins at home on January 2. The final score was 73-63. In the win over Belmont, Xavier Johnson put up a team-leading 32 points. Clarence Rupert contributed 13 points.

Next best wins

101-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on December 2

71-64 on the road over Illinois State (No. 180/RPI) on January 6

62-50 at home over UIC (No. 193/RPI) on December 30

91-68 at home over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on November 10

76-63 at home over North Dakota State (No. 226/RPI) on December 19

Southern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Salukis are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Southern Illinois is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

The Salukis have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Southern Illinois has been given the 190th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Salukis have 16 games left this year, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

SIU has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Southern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

Valparaiso Beacons vs. Southern Illinois Salukis Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

