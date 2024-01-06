The Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) will try to extend a four-game winning run when they visit the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redbird Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State matchup.

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Illinois Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline FanDuel Southern Illinois (-2.5) 133.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Betting Trends

Southern Illinois is 10-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Salukis' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Illinois State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Redbirds games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.