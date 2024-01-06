How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redbird Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.6% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.
- Southern Illinois is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Salukis rank 344th.
- The Salukis' 75.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 69.2 the Redbirds give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.2 points, Southern Illinois is 9-1.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Illinois put up more points at home (70.2 per game) than on the road (64.1) last season.
- At home, the Salukis conceded 57.9 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed away (66.0).
- Beyond the arc, Southern Illinois sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (33.8%) as well.
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 81-50
|Banterra Center
|12/30/2023
|UIC
|W 62-50
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|Belmont
|W 73-63
|Banterra Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|1/13/2024
|Drake
|-
|Banterra Center
