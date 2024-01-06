If you're searching for bracketology analysis of SIU-Edwardsville and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How SIU-Edwardsville ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 1-2 NR NR 265

SIU-Edwardsville's best wins

On November 17, SIU-Edwardsville picked up its signature win of the season, a 60-51 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 187) in the RPI rankings. Ray'Sean Taylor, as the top point-getter in the victory over Nicholls State, recorded 23 points, while Damarco Minor was second on the squad with 18.

Next best wins

78-69 at home over Green Bay (No. 215/RPI) on December 6

77-74 over Denver (No. 225/RPI) on November 16

67-58 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 253/RPI) on December 29

81-67 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 25

SIU-Edwardsville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

According to the RPI, the Cougars have four losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, SIU-Edwardsville faces the 286th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Cougars have 15 games remaining this season, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and five against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing SIUE's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

SIU-Edwardsville's next game

Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

