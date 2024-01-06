2024 NCAA Bracketology: SIU-Edwardsville March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of SIU-Edwardsville and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How SIU-Edwardsville ranks
|Record
|OVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-8
|1-2
|NR
|NR
|265
SIU-Edwardsville's best wins
On November 17, SIU-Edwardsville picked up its signature win of the season, a 60-51 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 187) in the RPI rankings. Ray'Sean Taylor, as the top point-getter in the victory over Nicholls State, recorded 23 points, while Damarco Minor was second on the squad with 18.
Next best wins
- 78-69 at home over Green Bay (No. 215/RPI) on December 6
- 77-74 over Denver (No. 225/RPI) on November 16
- 67-58 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 253/RPI) on December 29
- 81-67 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 25
SIU-Edwardsville's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-4
- According to the RPI, the Cougars have four losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, SIU-Edwardsville faces the 286th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- The Cougars have 15 games remaining this season, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and five against teams with records above .500.
- Reviewing SIUE's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
SIU-Edwardsville's next game
- Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
