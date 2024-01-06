Shelby County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Shelby County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Shelby County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central A & M High School at Neoga High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Neoga, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central A & M High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Moweaqua, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
