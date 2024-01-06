Sebastian Ofner vs. Emil Ruusuvuori: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN
Sebastian Ofner will face Emil Ruusuvuori in the BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN semifinals on Saturday, January 6.
Ruusuvuori is favored over Ofner, with -155 odds compared to the underdog's +120.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sebastian Ofner vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information
- Tournament: The BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, January 6
- Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre
- Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- Court Surface: Hard
Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Sebastian Ofner vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Sebastian Ofner
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|47.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN Previews & Predictions
Sebastian Ofner vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights
- Ofner is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 57-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut in Friday's quarterfinals.
- Ruusuvuori reached the semifinals by defeating No. 67-ranked Pavel Kotov 6-3, 7-6 on Friday.
- Ofner has played 25.8 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Through 20 matches over the past year on hard courts, Ofner has played 25.7 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.0% of them.
- Ruusuvuori has played 49 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.3% of those games.
- Ruusuvuori has averaged 23.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.8% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Ofner and Ruusuvuori have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.