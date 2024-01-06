Sangamon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Sangamon County, Illinois today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tri-City High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Buffalo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Rochester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at New Berlin High School
- Game Time: 1:55 PM CT on January 6
- Location: St. Joe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Riverton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Clinton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
