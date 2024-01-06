Pope County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pope County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pope County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gallatin County High School at Pope County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Golconda, IL
- Conference: Greater Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.