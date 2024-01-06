If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Perry County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Perry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pinckneyville High School at St. Joseph-Ogden High School