Peoria County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Peoria County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peoria Heights High School at Calvary Christian Academy
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vashon High School at Richwoods High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brimfield High School at Orion High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Orion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley Central High School at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Farmington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
