Ogle County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Ogle County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Polo High School at Earlville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Earlville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kaneland High School at Stillman Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Stillman Valley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.