2024 NCAA Bracketology: Northwestern Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Northwestern be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Northwestern ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|1-3
|NR
|NR
|175
Northwestern's best wins
Northwestern beat the No. 154-ranked (according to the RPI) UIC Flames, 92-86, on November 9, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Against UIC, Melannie Daley led the team by amassing 21 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 72-68 on the road over Temple (No. 158/RPI) on December 21
- 77-70 at home over Rutgers (No. 192/RPI) on December 30
- 76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 309/RPI) on November 19
- 86-66 at home over Bradley (No. 324/RPI) on December 17
- 87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 329/RPI) on November 12
Northwestern's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Northwestern has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Northwestern has drawn the 41st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Looking at the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games versus teams that are above .500 and one game against teams with worse records than their own.
- Northwestern's upcoming schedule features three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Northwestern's next game
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
