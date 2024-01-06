When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Northwestern be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Northwestern ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-3 NR NR 175

Northwestern's best wins

Northwestern beat the No. 154-ranked (according to the RPI) UIC Flames, 92-86, on November 9, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Against UIC, Melannie Daley led the team by amassing 21 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

72-68 on the road over Temple (No. 158/RPI) on December 21

77-70 at home over Rutgers (No. 192/RPI) on December 30

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 309/RPI) on November 19

86-66 at home over Bradley (No. 324/RPI) on December 17

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 329/RPI) on November 12

Northwestern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Northwestern has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Northwestern has drawn the 41st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Looking at the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games versus teams that are above .500 and one game against teams with worse records than their own.

Northwestern's upcoming schedule features three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Northwestern's next game

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

