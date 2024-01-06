Can we count on Northwestern to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Northwestern's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000

How Northwestern ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 41 NR 51

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern's best wins

Northwestern's signature win this season came against the Purdue Boilermakers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 1). Northwestern brought home the 92-88 overtime win on December 1 at home. Boo Buie, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Purdue, tallied 31 points, while Ty Berry was second on the team with 21.

Next best wins

71-66 at home over Dayton (No. 5/RPI) on November 10

65-46 over Arizona State (No. 40/RPI) on December 20

88-74 at home over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on January 7

74-63 at home over Jackson State (No. 165/RPI) on December 29

89-67 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 166/RPI) on November 27

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

Based on the RPI, Northwestern has three wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

The Wildcats have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Northwestern faces the 77th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wildcats have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as Northwestern's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Northwestern's next game

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV Channel: BTN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Northwestern games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.