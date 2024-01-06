Two sliding teams meet when the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Huskies are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Bobcats, who have lost three straight. The over/under is set at 155.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -7.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 155.5 points in seven of 10 outings.

Northern Illinois has a 155.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 0.2 more points than this game's total.

Northern Illinois' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Northern Illinois' .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS record) is higher than Ohio's .250 mark (3-9-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 5 41.7% 79.2 156.9 71.5 149.5 150.1 Northern Illinois 7 70% 77.7 156.9 78 149.5 153.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Bobcats' record against the spread in MAC games last year was 11-9-0.

The Huskies score an average of 77.7 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats give up.

When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northern Illinois is 3-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-9-0 2-3 6-6-0 Northern Illinois 5-5-0 1-3 6-4-0

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Northern Illinois 14-1 Home Record 5-7 4-11 Away Record 7-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.