The Ohio Bobcats (6-5, 0-0 MAC) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Information

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

  • David Coit: 17.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zarigue Nutter: 15.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Xavier Amos: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Elmore James: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank
70th 80.3 Points Scored 80.5 65th
159th 70.2 Points Allowed 76.2 297th
167th 37.0 Rebounds 37.9 121st
82nd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd
108th 8.3 3pt Made 7.3 205th
172nd 13.6 Assists 11.5 310th
23rd 9.3 Turnovers 12.2 218th

