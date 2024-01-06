The Miami (OH) RedHawks' (2-9) MAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) at NIU Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

The RedHawks score 13.4 fewer points per game (53.0) than the Huskies give up (66.4).

The Huskies average 68.3 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks allow.

Northern Illinois has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 69.9 points.

Miami (OH) has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

The Huskies shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the RedHawks concede defensively.

The RedHawks shoot 39.9% from the field, just 1.2% higher than the Huskies concede.

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Brooke Stonebraker: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 44.5 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 44.5 FG% Tara Stauffacher: 7.7 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

7.7 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.4 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Kortney Drake: 6.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

Northern Illinois Schedule