How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks' (2-9) MAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) at NIU Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison
- The RedHawks score 13.4 fewer points per game (53.0) than the Huskies give up (66.4).
- The Huskies average 68.3 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks allow.
- Northern Illinois has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 69.9 points.
- Miami (OH) has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Huskies shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the RedHawks concede defensively.
- The RedHawks shoot 39.9% from the field, just 1.2% higher than the Huskies concede.
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Jayden Marable: 12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
- Brooke Stonebraker: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 44.5 FG%
- Tara Stauffacher: 7.7 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)
- Kortney Drake: 6.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 65-55
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Concordia (IL)
|W 98-32
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|L 67-49
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Miami (OH)
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/14/2024
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.