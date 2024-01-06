The Miami (OH) RedHawks' (2-9) MAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) at NIU Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

  • The RedHawks score 13.4 fewer points per game (53.0) than the Huskies give up (66.4).
  • The Huskies average 68.3 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 69.9 the RedHawks allow.
  • Northern Illinois has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 69.9 points.
  • Miami (OH) has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the RedHawks concede defensively.
  • The RedHawks shoot 39.9% from the field, just 1.2% higher than the Huskies concede.

Northern Illinois Leaders

  • Jayden Marable: 12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
  • Brooke Stonebraker: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 44.5 FG%
  • Tara Stauffacher: 7.7 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
  • Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)
  • Kortney Drake: 6.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

Northern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Eastern Illinois W 65-55 NIU Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Concordia (IL) W 98-32 NIU Convocation Center
1/3/2024 Eastern Michigan L 67-49 NIU Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Miami (OH) - NIU Convocation Center
1/10/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
1/14/2024 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

