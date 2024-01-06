The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-7) meet a fellow MAC team, the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-5), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at NIU Convocation Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Jayden Marable: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Brooke Stonebraker: 10.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Tara Stauffacher: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace Hunter: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Sidney McCrea: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Jadyn Scott: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Amber Tretter: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Lakresha Edwards: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jada Scott: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

