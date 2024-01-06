Two sputtering squads hit the court when the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Bobcats will aim to stop a three-game losing run versus the Huskies, losers of three straight.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-7.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-7.5) 155.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Northern Illinois is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Ohio has compiled a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Bobcats games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

