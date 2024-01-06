The Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Huskies have also lost three games straight.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Northern Illinois has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 63rd.

The Huskies' 77.7 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it scores more than 71.5 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Northern Illinois is scoring five more points per game at home (78.5) than on the road (73.5).

In 2023-24 the Huskies are allowing 13.5 fewer points per game at home (70) than away (83.5).

Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drains more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a higher percentage away (35.5%) than at home (29.6%).

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule