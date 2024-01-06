The Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Huskies have also lost three games straight.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Northern Illinois has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 63rd.
  • The Huskies' 77.7 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it scores more than 71.5 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Northern Illinois is scoring five more points per game at home (78.5) than on the road (73.5).
  • In 2023-24 the Huskies are allowing 13.5 fewer points per game at home (70) than away (83.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drains more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a higher percentage away (35.5%) than at home (29.6%).

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Northern Iowa L 76-63 NIU Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ Iowa L 103-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 Akron L 73-51 NIU Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
1/9/2024 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
1/13/2024 Bowling Green - NIU Convocation Center

