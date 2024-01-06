How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Ohio on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Huskies have also lost three games straight.
Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Central Michigan vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Western Michigan vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- Northern Illinois has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats sit at 63rd.
- The Huskies' 77.7 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- Northern Illinois is 5-1 when it scores more than 71.5 points.
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Northern Illinois is scoring five more points per game at home (78.5) than on the road (73.5).
- In 2023-24 the Huskies are allowing 13.5 fewer points per game at home (70) than away (83.5).
- Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drains more triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a higher percentage away (35.5%) than at home (29.6%).
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Northern Iowa
|L 76-63
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 103-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|Akron
|L 73-51
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/9/2024
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|1/13/2024
|Bowling Green
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
