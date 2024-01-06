Saturday's contest that pits the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) versus the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 81-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Northern Illinois vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 81, Northern Illinois 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Ohio

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-7.3)

Ohio (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 154.2

Ohio has a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to Northern Illinois, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Bobcats have hit the over in six games, while Huskies games have gone over six times. Over the last 10 contests, Ohio is 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Northern Illinois has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies score 77.7 points per game (116th in college basketball) and give up 78.0 (323rd in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

Northern Illinois ranks 165th in college basketball at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 fewer than the 38.3 its opponents average.

Northern Illinois knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (178th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

Northern Illinois has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (282nd in college basketball), 2.0 more than the 10.9 it forces (280th in college basketball).

