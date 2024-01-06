Saturday's contest at NIU Convocation Center has the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) matching up with the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-9) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 67-62 victory for Northern Illinois, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Huskies enter this contest after a 67-49 loss to Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.

Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 67, Miami (OH) 62

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

When the Huskies defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans, who are ranked No. 181 in our computer rankings, on December 10 by a score of 75-66, it was their best win of the year so far.

The Huskies have three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

Northern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

75-66 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 181) on December 10

67-62 over Indiana State (No. 259) on November 25

65-55 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 287) on December 18

72-55 over Radford (No. 295) on November 24

77-60 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 338) on November 21

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Brooke Stonebraker: 10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 44.5 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 44.5 FG% Tara Stauffacher: 7.7 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

7.7 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.4 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Kortney Drake: 6.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +23 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game to rank 146th in college basketball and are giving up 66.4 per outing to rank 237th in college basketball.

The Huskies put up 72.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.4 points per contest.

Northern Illinois allows 56 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 80 when playing on the road.

