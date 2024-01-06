If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Northern Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Illinois ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-1 NR NR 290

Northern Illinois' best wins

Northern Illinois beat the No. 174-ranked (according to the RPI) Detroit Mercy Titans, 75-66, on December 10, which goes down as its best win of the season. In the win over Detroit Mercy, Jayden Marable put up a team-leading 17 points. Brooke Stonebraker came through with 13 points.

Next best wins

72-55 over Radford (No. 221/RPI) on November 24

67-62 over Indiana State (No. 283/RPI) on November 25

58-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 285/RPI) on January 6

65-55 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 313/RPI) on December 18

77-60 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 346/RPI) on November 21

Northern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-3

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Huskies are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Schedule insights

Northern Illinois has drawn the 13th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Huskies' upcoming schedule features seven games against teams with worse records and eight games versus teams with records north of .500.

NIU has 15 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Ohio Bobcats vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

