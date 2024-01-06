If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Northern Illinois and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Illinois ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-2 NR NR 166

Northern Illinois' best wins

Northern Illinois registered its signature win of the season on November 11, when it beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who rank No. 110 in the RPI rankings, 91-78. Against Appalachian State, David Coit led the team by recording 27 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

70-64 on the road over Georgia State (No. 192/RPI) on November 17

89-79 on the road over DePaul (No. 242/RPI) on November 25

98-93 over Little Rock (No. 321/RPI) on November 18

Northern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

The Huskies have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Northern Illinois is playing the 51st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Huskies' 16 remaining games this season, three are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records north of .500.

NIU has 16 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Northern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

