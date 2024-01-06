McLean County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in McLean County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peoria Heights High School at Calvary Christian Academy
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carterville High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 12:20 PM CT on January 6
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal Community High School at Kenwood Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streator Township High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 10:48 PM CT on January 6
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
