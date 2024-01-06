The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in McLean County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.

McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Peoria Heights High School at Calvary Christian Academy

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on January 6

Location: Normal, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Carterville High School at University High School - Normal

Game Time: 12:20 PM CT on January 6

Location: St. Joseph, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Normal Community High School at Kenwood Academy High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 6

Location: Highland, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Streator Township High School at Normal West High School