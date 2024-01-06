McHenry County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in McHenry County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alden-Hebron High School at Elgin Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntley High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
