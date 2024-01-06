The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duquesne -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ramblers Betting Records & Stats

Loyola Chicago has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 142.5 points.

Loyola Chicago's games this season have had an average of 141.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Loyola Chicago's ATS record is 4-8-0 this year.

Duquesne (3-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 4.2% more often than Loyola Chicago (4-8-0) this year.

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 6 75% 76.5 151.1 69.0 136.1 150.8 Loyola Chicago 5 41.7% 74.6 151.1 67.1 136.1 143.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

The Dukes were 10-9-0 against the spread last year in A-10 play.

The Ramblers' 74.6 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 69.0 the Dukes allow to opponents.

Loyola Chicago is 4-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 3-5-0 2-4 5-3-0 Loyola Chicago 4-8-0 1-2 4-8-0

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duquesne Loyola Chicago 16-4 Home Record 6-8 3-7 Away Record 3-8 8-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.