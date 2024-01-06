Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (8-2, 0-0 A-10) play a fellow A-10 squad, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5, 0-0 A-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.
Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Braden Norris: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Des Watson: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Miles Rubin: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Philip Alston: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dame Adelekun: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Jimmy Clark III: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dae Dae Grant: 18.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andrei Savrasov: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Dixon: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Duquesne AVG
|Duquesne Rank
|200th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|76.5
|139th
|137th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|68.9
|129th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|37.5
|140th
|330th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|110th
|68th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8.7
|78th
|28th
|17.3
|Assists
|12.7
|239th
|227th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|108th
