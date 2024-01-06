The Duquesne Dukes (8-2, 0-0 A-10) play a fellow A-10 squad, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5, 0-0 A-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Braden Norris: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Des Watson: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Rubin: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK Philip Alston: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Dame Adelekun: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

Jimmy Clark III: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dae Dae Grant: 18.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Andrei Savrasov: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK David Dixon: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank 200th 74.3 Points Scored 76.5 139th 137th 69.3 Points Allowed 68.9 129th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 37.5 140th 330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 110th 68th 8.8 3pt Made 8.7 78th 28th 17.3 Assists 12.7 239th 227th 12.3 Turnovers 10.9 108th

