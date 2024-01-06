The Dayton Flyers (6-8) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UD Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 71.2 the Flyers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.2 points, Loyola Chicago is 4-2.

Dayton is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 66.3 points.

The 65.9 points per game the Flyers put up are the same as the Ramblers give up.

Dayton is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.2 points.

When Loyola Chicago allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 4-1.

The Flyers shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Ramblers concede defensively.

The Ramblers shoot 39.9% from the field, just 5.2 lower than the Flyers concede.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45) Alyssa Fisher: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)

15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75) Sitori Tanin: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG% Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

5.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Emma Nolan: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Loyola Chicago Schedule