How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (6-8) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UD Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.
Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 71.2 the Flyers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.2 points, Loyola Chicago is 4-2.
- Dayton is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 66.3 points.
- The 65.9 points per game the Flyers put up are the same as the Ramblers give up.
- Dayton is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.2 points.
- When Loyola Chicago allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 4-1.
- The Flyers shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Ramblers concede defensively.
- The Ramblers shoot 39.9% from the field, just 5.2 lower than the Flyers concede.
Loyola Chicago Leaders
- Sam Galanopoulos: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45)
- Alyssa Fisher: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)
- Sitori Tanin: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
- Emma Nolan: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 98-69
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 84-72
|Reilly Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Louis
|W 74-72
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|1/10/2024
|Rhode Island
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/13/2024
|VCU
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
