The Dayton Flyers (6-8) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UD Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

  • The Ramblers put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 71.2 the Flyers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.2 points, Loyola Chicago is 4-2.
  • Dayton is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The 65.9 points per game the Flyers put up are the same as the Ramblers give up.
  • Dayton is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.2 points.
  • When Loyola Chicago allows fewer than 65.9 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Flyers shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Ramblers concede defensively.
  • The Ramblers shoot 39.9% from the field, just 5.2 lower than the Flyers concede.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

  • Sam Galanopoulos: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45)
  • Alyssa Fisher: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)
  • Sitori Tanin: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%
  • Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
  • Emma Nolan: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Iowa L 98-69 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/30/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 84-72 Reilly Center
1/3/2024 Saint Louis W 74-72 Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/6/2024 @ Dayton - UD Arena
1/10/2024 Rhode Island - Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/13/2024 VCU - Joseph J. Gentile Center

