For bracketology analysis on Loyola Chicago and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Loyola Chicago ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-2 NR NR 226

Loyola Chicago's best wins

Against the Northwestern Wildcats on November 29, Loyola Chicago captured its best win of the season, which was a 73-68 road victory. In the win against Northwestern, Alyssa Fisher recorded a team-leading 28 points. Sam Galanopoulos came through with 19 points.

Next best wins

74-72 at home over Saint Louis (No. 196/RPI) on January 3

60-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 287/RPI) on December 9

58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 313/RPI) on December 2

67-62 on the road over Bradley (No. 324/RPI) on November 16

74-47 on the road over Chicago State (No. 333/RPI) on November 9

Loyola Chicago's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Loyola Chicago is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

The Ramblers have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Loyola Chicago has been given the 263rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Ramblers have 15 games left this year, including seven against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

Loyola Chicago's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Loyola Chicago's next game

Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Rhode Island Rams

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Rhode Island Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

