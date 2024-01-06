Can we count on Loyola Chicago to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Loyola Chicago ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 2-0 NR NR 125

Loyola Chicago's best wins

Loyola Chicago defeated the Duquesne Dukes (No. 43 in the RPI) in a 72-67 win on January 6 -- its signature victory of the season. Braden Norris, in that signature victory, tallied a team-leading 20 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Jayden Dawson also played a part with 14 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

71-68 over Boston College (No. 65/RPI) on November 23

75-53 at home over Harvard (No. 92/RPI) on December 2

80-73 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on January 3

89-65 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 253/RPI) on November 11

73-35 at home over Central Michigan (No. 256/RPI) on December 30

Loyola Chicago's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, the Ramblers have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Loyola Chicago has the 174th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Ramblers have 16 games left this season, including five versus teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records over .500.

Loyola has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Loyola Chicago's next game

Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Richmond Spiders

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Richmond Spiders Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

