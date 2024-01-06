2024 NCAA Bracketology: Loyola Chicago March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on Loyola Chicago to lock up a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Loyola Chicago's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Loyola Chicago ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-5
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|125
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Loyola Chicago's best wins
Loyola Chicago defeated the Duquesne Dukes (No. 43 in the RPI) in a 72-67 win on January 6 -- its signature victory of the season. Braden Norris, in that signature victory, tallied a team-leading 20 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Jayden Dawson also played a part with 14 points, three rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 71-68 over Boston College (No. 65/RPI) on November 23
- 75-53 at home over Harvard (No. 92/RPI) on December 2
- 80-73 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on January 3
- 89-65 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 253/RPI) on November 11
- 73-35 at home over Central Michigan (No. 256/RPI) on December 30
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Loyola Chicago's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- According to the RPI, the Ramblers have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Loyola Chicago has the 174th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Ramblers have 16 games left this season, including five versus teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records over .500.
- Loyola has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Loyola Chicago's next game
- Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Richmond Spiders
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Loyola Chicago games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.