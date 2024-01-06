The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duquesne vs. Loyola Chicago matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duquesne Moneyline Loyola Chicago Moneyline
BetMGM Duquesne (-1.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Duquesne (-1.5) 141.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Betting Trends

  • Loyola Chicago has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this year.
  • The Ramblers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Duquesne is 4-9-0 ATS this season.
  • Dukes games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Loyola Chicago Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • While our computer ranking places Loyola Chicago 118th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 89th.
  • Bookmakers have made the Ramblers' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).
  • Loyola Chicago's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.