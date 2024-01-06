Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duquesne vs. Loyola Chicago matchup.
Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duquesne Moneyline
|Loyola Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duquesne (-1.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Duquesne (-1.5)
|141.5
|-115
|-104
Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Betting Trends
- Loyola Chicago has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this year.
- The Ramblers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Duquesne is 4-9-0 ATS this season.
- Dukes games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.
Loyola Chicago Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking places Loyola Chicago 118th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 89th.
- Bookmakers have made the Ramblers' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).
- Loyola Chicago's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
