The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duquesne vs. Loyola Chicago matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duquesne Moneyline Loyola Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Duquesne (-1.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Duquesne (-1.5) 141.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Betting Trends

Loyola Chicago has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this year.

The Ramblers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Duquesne is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Dukes games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Loyola Chicago Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking places Loyola Chicago 118th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 89th.

Bookmakers have made the Ramblers' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).

Loyola Chicago's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.