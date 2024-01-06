How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- The Ramblers' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (42.2%).
- Loyola Chicago is 8-4 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Ramblers rank 335th.
- The Ramblers score 5.6 more points per game (74.6) than the Dukes give up to opponents (69).
- When it scores more than 69 points, Loyola Chicago is 8-1.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Loyola Chicago put up more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
- At home, the Ramblers conceded 71.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than they allowed away (74.8).
- Beyond the arc, Loyola Chicago sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (34%) too.
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 72-59
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 73-35
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Saint Louis
|W 80-73
|Chaifetz Arena
|1/6/2024
|Duquesne
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/9/2024
|Richmond
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
