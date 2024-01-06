The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

  • The Ramblers' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Loyola Chicago is 8-4 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Ramblers rank 335th.
  • The Ramblers score 5.6 more points per game (74.6) than the Dukes give up to opponents (69).
  • When it scores more than 69 points, Loyola Chicago is 8-1.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Loyola Chicago put up more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
  • At home, the Ramblers conceded 71.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than they allowed away (74.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Loyola Chicago sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (34%) too.

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Charleston Southern W 72-59 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/30/2023 Central Michigan W 73-35 Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/3/2024 @ Saint Louis W 80-73 Chaifetz Arena
1/6/2024 Duquesne - Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/9/2024 Richmond - Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/13/2024 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

