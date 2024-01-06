The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (42.2%).

Loyola Chicago is 8-4 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Ramblers rank 335th.

The Ramblers score 5.6 more points per game (74.6) than the Dukes give up to opponents (69).

When it scores more than 69 points, Loyola Chicago is 8-1.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago put up more points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.

At home, the Ramblers conceded 71.2 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than they allowed away (74.8).

Beyond the arc, Loyola Chicago sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (34%) too.

