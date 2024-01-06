Saturday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 1-0 A-10) and Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-1 A-10) at Joseph J. Gentile Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Loyola Chicago securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 72, Duquesne 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-0.9)

Loyola Chicago (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Loyola Chicago has gone 4-8-0 against the spread, while Duquesne's ATS record this season is 3-5-0. The Ramblers have gone over the point total in four games, while Dukes games have gone over five times. Loyola Chicago has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. Duquesne has gone 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.5 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball and are giving up 67.1 per contest to rank 95th in college basketball.

Loyola Chicago wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. It is collecting 36.6 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6 per contest.

Loyola Chicago knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (72nd in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (7.4). It is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc (86th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.4%.

The Ramblers' 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 142nd in college basketball, and the 87.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 112th in college basketball.

Loyola Chicago forces 11.6 turnovers per game (218th in college basketball) while committing 12.1 (208th in college basketball play).

