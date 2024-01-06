Saturday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (6-8) and Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-6) at UD Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Dayton securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Ramblers claimed a 74-72 victory against Saint Louis.

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Loyola Chicago vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 68, Loyola Chicago 67

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

On January 3, the Ramblers registered their best win of the season, a 74-72 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 190) in our computer rankings.

Loyola Chicago has six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Loyola Chicago 2023-24 Best Wins

74-72 at home over Saint Louis (No. 190) on January 3

73-68 on the road over Northwestern (No. 201) on November 29

60-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 217) on December 9

58-44 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 287) on December 2

77-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on December 18

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45) Alyssa Fisher: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)

15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.0 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75) Sitori Tanin: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG% Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

5.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Emma Nolan: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers' -24 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.3 points per game (183rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (268th in college basketball).

The Ramblers are putting up fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (71.2).

At home, Loyola Chicago concedes 62 points per game. Away, it gives up 75.3.

