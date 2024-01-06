LaSalle County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in LaSalle County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Polo High School at Earlville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Earlville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Earlville High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Earlville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendota High School at LaSalle-Peru High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: LaSalle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streator Township High School at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 10:48 PM CT on January 6
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.