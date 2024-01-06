Lake County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Lake County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayslake North High School at Round Lake High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Round Lake, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
