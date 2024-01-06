Kansas vs. TCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) after winning six straight home games. The Jayhawks are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 152.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kansas vs. TCU Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-8.5
|152.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs TCU Betting Records & Stats
- The Jayhawks are 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- TCU's ATS record is 7-6-0 this season.
- Kansas has been less successful against the spread than TCU this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-7-0, as opposed to the 7-6-0 record of TCU.
Kansas vs. TCU Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|4
|36.4%
|79.6
|165.4
|65.3
|131.8
|144.5
|TCU
|6
|46.2%
|85.8
|165.4
|66.5
|131.8
|150.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Kansas vs TCU Insights & Trends
- The Jayhawks score 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs give up.
- Kansas is 4-7 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.
- The Horned Frogs score an average of 85.8 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- TCU is 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall when it scores more than 65.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Kansas vs. TCU Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|4-7-0
|2-5
|4-7-0
|TCU
|7-6-0
|0-0
|6-7-0
Kansas vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|TCU
|15-1
|Home Record
|13-4
|7-4
|Away Record
|4-7
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-8-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.9
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.4
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.