Kankakee County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Kankakee County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Herscher High School at Iroquois West High School
- Game Time: 3:20 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Gilman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville West High School at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School
- Game Time: 3:24 PM CT on January 6
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis de Sales High School at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.