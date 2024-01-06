If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Kankakee County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.

Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Herscher High School at Iroquois West High School

Game Time: 3:20 PM CT on January 6

3:20 PM CT on January 6 Location: Gilman, IL

Gilman, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville West High School at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School

Game Time: 3:24 PM CT on January 6

3:24 PM CT on January 6 Location: St. Joseph, IL

St. Joseph, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Francis de Sales High School at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School