Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kane County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Edward High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6

1:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Viator High School at Harvest Christian Academy

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6

2:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alden-Hebron High School at Elgin Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6

3:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Aurora High School at East Aurora High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6

4:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kaneland High School at Stillman Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6

6:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Stillman Valley, IL

Stillman Valley, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6

6:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Valley Central High School at Farmington Central High School