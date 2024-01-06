Kane County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kane County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Edward High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Viator High School at Harvest Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alden-Hebron High School at Elgin Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Aurora High School at East Aurora High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kaneland High School at Stillman Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Stillman Valley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley Central High School at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Farmington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
