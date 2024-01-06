Jo Daviess County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Jo Daviess County, Illinois, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockford Lutheran High School at Warren High School - Warren
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Warren, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Carson City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
