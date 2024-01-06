Jackson County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Jackson County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cairo High School at Elverado High School
- Game Time: 9:50 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Elkville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carbondale Community High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Breese, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
