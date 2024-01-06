Iroquois County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Iroquois County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Herscher High School at Iroquois West High School
- Game Time: 3:20 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Gilman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
