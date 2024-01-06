Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 2-0 MVC) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Myles Foster: 9.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dalton Banks: 10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darius Burford: 13.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kendall Lewis: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Malachi Poindexter: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Xavier Johnson: 24.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Clarence Rupert: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Troy D'Amico: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Trent Brown: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jovan Stulic: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois State Rank Illinois State AVG Southern Illinois AVG Southern Illinois Rank
313th 66.5 Points Scored 65.7 321st
193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 61.4 12th
291st 32.7 Rebounds 31.5 331st
292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 5.9 345th
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7.9 112th
333rd 10.8 Assists 13.9 109th
327th 13.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

