Saturday's MVC slate includes the Murray State Racers (7-2) meeting the Illinois State Redbirds (7-3) at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Illinois State vs. Murray State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Illinois State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Players to Watch

Kate Bullman: 6.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Maya Wong: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Caroline Waite: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Abbie Aalsma: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State Players to Watch

Katelyn Young: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Hannah McKay: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ava Learn: 12.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.