The Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redbird Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Southern Illinois vs. Illinois State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Illinois Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline FanDuel Southern Illinois (-2.5) 133.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Betting Trends

Illinois State has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Redbirds have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this year (in six opportunities).

Southern Illinois has compiled a 10-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Salukis' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

