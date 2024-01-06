The Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redbird Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: Marquee Sports Network

Illinois State Stats Insights

The Redbirds make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Salukis have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Illinois State has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Redbirds are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 308th.

The Redbirds average 5.4 more points per game (68.8) than the Salukis give up (63.4).

When Illinois State totals more than 63.4 points, it is 6-4.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison

Illinois State posts 71.4 points per game in home games, compared to 70.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.1 points per contest.

The Redbirds are allowing 63 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 19 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (82).

When it comes to total threes made, Illinois State has performed worse at home this year, sinking 7 threes per game, compared to 7.3 in away games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 31% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 30.5% clip away from home.

