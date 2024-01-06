How to Watch Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redbird Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Salukis have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- Illinois State has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Redbirds are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Salukis sit at 308th.
- The Redbirds average 5.4 more points per game (68.8) than the Salukis give up (63.4).
- When Illinois State totals more than 63.4 points, it is 6-4.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois State posts 71.4 points per game in home games, compared to 70.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.1 points per contest.
- The Redbirds are allowing 63 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 19 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (82).
- When it comes to total threes made, Illinois State has performed worse at home this year, sinking 7 threes per game, compared to 7.3 in away games. Meanwhile, it has posted a 31% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 30.5% clip away from home.
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 85-64
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 96-70
|Rupp Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Drake
|L 88-71
|Knapp Center
|1/6/2024
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Redbird Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/14/2024
|Valparaiso
|-
|Redbird Arena
