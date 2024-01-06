Saturday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-4, 2-1 MVC) and Illinois State Redbirds (8-6, 2-1 MVC) matching up at Redbird Arena has a projected final score of 73-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Illinois, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET

Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 73, Illinois State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-7.0)

Southern Illinois (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 138.4

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 68.8 points per game (304th in college basketball) and allowing 69.2 (129th in college basketball).

Illinois State records 37.1 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Illinois State knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (263rd in college basketball) at a 29.1% rate (329th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

The Redbirds rank 285th in college basketball by averaging 90 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 196th in college basketball, allowing 90.6 points per 100 possessions.

Illinois State has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball play) while forcing 11.6 (218th in college basketball).

