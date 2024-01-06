If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Illinois State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Illinois State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-2 NR NR 124

Illinois State's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Illinois State took down the UT Arlington Mavericks in an 87-63 win on November 24. In the win against UT Arlington, Deanna Wilson put up a team-best 18 points. Caroline Waite came through with nine points.

Next best wins

62-51 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 189/RPI) on November 25

87-81 at home over Saint Louis (No. 196/RPI) on December 19

78-74 at home over Bradley (No. 324/RPI) on December 30

105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 329/RPI) on November 6

102-47 at home over Chicago State (No. 333/RPI) on November 30

Illinois State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Illinois State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Illinois State has drawn the 155th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Redbirds' 17 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.

Reviewing Illinois State's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Illinois State's next game

Matchup: Illinois State Redbirds vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

Illinois State Redbirds vs. Southern Illinois Salukis Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

