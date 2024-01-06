What are Illinois State's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Illinois State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 2-2 NR NR 180

Illinois State's best wins

Illinois State notched its best win of the season on November 20, when it defeated the Long Beach State Beach, who rank No. 135 in the RPI rankings, 61-52. Against Long Beach State, Darius Burford led the team by dropping 20 points to go along with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

69-64 on the road over UIC (No. 193/RPI) on November 30

62-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 204/RPI) on December 6

75-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 226/RPI) on December 17

76-72 at home over Murray State (No. 250/RPI) on December 3

69-61 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 253/RPI) on November 15

Illinois State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Illinois State has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Illinois State has been handed the 179th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Redbirds' 12 remaining games this season, three are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.

ISU has 12 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Illinois State's next game

Matchup: Belmont Bruins vs. Illinois State Redbirds

Belmont Bruins vs. Illinois State Redbirds Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

