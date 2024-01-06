Saturday's game between the Murray State Racers (9-2) and Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) squaring off at CFSB Center has a projected final score of 82-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Murray State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Redbirds dropped their most recent game 64-52 against Belmont on Thursday.

Illinois State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Illinois State vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 82, Illinois State 76

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Redbirds defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels on the road on November 25 by a score of 62-51.

The Redbirds have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-51 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 170) on November 25

87-81 at home over Saint Louis (No. 187) on December 19

87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 196) on November 24

105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 321) on November 6

90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 323) on November 15

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 6.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.7 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

6.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.7 BLK, 35.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Maya Wong: 13.9 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (20-for-38)

13.9 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (20-for-38) Deanna Wilson: 14.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Abbie Aalsma: 6.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

6.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Caroline Waite: 10.2 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 37 3PT% (27-for-73)

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds put up 78.1 points per game (41st in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per outing (252nd in college basketball). They have a +130 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

At home, the Redbirds score 84.7 points per game. Away, they score 68.4.

Illinois State gives up 67.2 points per game at home, and 68.2 away.

